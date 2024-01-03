Bernie Williams to make New York Philharmonic debut on April 24 with Gustavo Dudamel

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Yankees center fielder Bernie Williams will make his New York Philharmonic debut on April 24 when future music director Gustavo Dudamel leads the orchestra’s spring gala at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall. Common, a rapper whose actual name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, will also make his philharmonic debut in a program with soprano Hera Hyesang Park. The philharmonic will perform alongside high school musicians chosen in auditions. The 55-year-old Williams was a five-time All-Star while playing for the Yankees from 1991 to 2006. He released a pair of guitar recordings, in 2003 and 2009.

