Turkey detains 33 people suspected of spying on behalf of Israel

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says authorities have detained 33 people suspected of spying on behalf of Israel. Anadolu Agency said Tuesday authorities were still searching for 13 other people believed to have links to Israel’s Mossad security service. Anadolu did not provide information on the suspects or the foreigners who were allegedly targeted. The report comes weeks after the head of Israel’s domestic security agency said his organization was prepared to destroy Hamas “in every place,” including in Lebanon, Turkey and Qatar. Turkey warned of “serious consequences” if Israel carried out attacks on its soil.

