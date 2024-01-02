Suburbs put the brakes on migrant bus arrivals after crackdowns in Chicago and New York

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Some officials in suburbs and outlying cities near Chicago and New York are giving migrants arriving from the southern border a cold shoulder amid attempts to circumvent restrictions on dropping migrants in those two cities. The mayor of Edison, New Jersey, warned he would send people back to the border if they came to his city in buses. When a plane with 355 migrants arrived in Rockford, Illinois, from San Antonio early Sunday, officials said the migrants wouldn’t be staying. Chicago and New York cracked down on buses in response to efforts led by Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to pay for migrants to leave his state.

By MIKE CATALINI and CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press

