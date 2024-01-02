Shootout with UNLV gunman heard in new Las Vegas police body camera video

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have released new body camera footage that includes audio of the shootout that ended a gunman’s deadly rampage a month ago at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The video released Tuesday provides the first audio recording of the police gunfire that killed the 67-year-old shooter. Two university officers killed the gunman about 10 minutes after he first opened fired on the upper floors of the university’s business school. Three professors were killed in the Dec. 6 shooting. A fourth was critically wounded. It isn’t clear from the new video how many shots were fired in the shootout.

