Pueblo PD makes arrest in New Year’s Day shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has made an arrest in a homicide shooting that occurred on New Year's Day in the Steel City.

RELATED: Pueblo Police investigating after finding a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound

According to the PPD, 56-year-old Ricky Trujillo was arrested at 2 a.m. on January 2 for first-degree murder in connection to the shooting that occurred on Berwind Ave. on Jan. 1.

The PPD said officers responded to the scene on Berwind Ave. around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 1. They found an adult man dead on the sidewalk.

The victim has not been identified at this time.