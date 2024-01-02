Skip to Content
Pueblo PD makes arrest in New Year’s Day shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has made an arrest in a homicide shooting that occurred on New Year's Day in the Steel City.

According to the PPD, 56-year-old Ricky Trujillo was arrested at 2 a.m. on January 2 for first-degree murder in connection to the shooting that occurred on Berwind Ave. on Jan. 1.

The PPD said officers responded to the scene on Berwind Ave. around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 1. They found an adult man dead on the sidewalk.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

