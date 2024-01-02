Skip to Content
Millennial Money: I saved $800 in 5 months by eating more plants

By ALANA BENSON of NerdWallet

I never wanted to be a vegetarian, and definitely not a vegan, but after seeing a family member change their diet for health reasons and enjoy some incredible results, I decided to give it a shot. I’ve noticed some health benefits myself, but the biggest change has been in my bank account: Switching from a meat-heavy diet (eating meat nearly twice a day) to a plant-heavy diet (eating meat one to three times a week) has saved me a lot of money. After five months of eating mostly plants, I’ve saved $800 compared to the five months before that.

