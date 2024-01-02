Man in custody after barricading inside of the Colorado Supreme Court building

DENVER, Co. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after he reportedly made his way inside the Colorado Supreme Court building early Tuesday morning.

According to 9News our Denver news partners, around 1:11 a.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Broadway for a car crash. When arriving on the scene, police found the man armed and firing shots inside the courthouse. After two hours, police were able to bring the man into custody.

The Denver Fire Department also responded due to a fire inside the building. The building's sprinkler system contained the fire so the spread was minimal.

This is a developing situation that we will update when more information is released.