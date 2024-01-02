Colorado Springs mother accused of murdering her children makes her first court appearance

LONDON, Eng. (KRDO) -- Kimberlee Singler has made her first court appearance after being taken into custody in London.

She was arrested on multiple charges including two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. She appeared in front of the Westminister Magistrates Court on Monday, January 1st, 2024.

Singler is being accused of murdering her two young children in Colorado Springs on December 19.