Japan Airlines jet bursts into flames after landing at Tokyo Haneda airport, all passengers evacuated: NHK



CNN

By Mayumi Maruyama and Teele Rebane, CNN

(CNN) — A Japan Airlines plane burst into flames after landing at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday, national broadcaster NHK reported, adding that all all those on board were safely evacuated.

Footage showed the passenger jet moving and then igniting with a large fireball. The plane was then seen at a standstill with people using emergency slides to flee the inferno as firefighters tried to battle the growing flames.

According to NHK, there were approximately 400 pasengers and crew on board the plane.

CNN is reaching out to officials to confirm more details.

Japan Airlines flight 516 took off from New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, according to NHK.

Japan Airlines says the plane collided with what appears to be a Japan Coast Guard aircraft upon landing, according to NHK.

According to the flight tracking site, FlightAware, the flight was an Airbus A350-900.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.