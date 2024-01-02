Cherelle Parker publicly sworn in as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor
By BROOKE SCHULTZ
Associated Press/Report for America
Cherelle Parker has been sworn in as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor, becoming the first woman in that role. Parker too the oath of office Tuesday at a ceremony in Philadelphia on Tuesday. She succeeds term-limited Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney. Surrounded by family, friends, former mayors and current U.S. and state legislators and officials, Parker echoed her campaign promise: to make Philadelphia “safest, cleanest, greenest big city in the nation that will provide access to economic opportunity for all.” Meanwhile, across the state, the first woman to serve as Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato took her oath of office on Tuesday.