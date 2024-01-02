Appeals court: Michael Cohen can’t hold Donald Trump liable for retaliatory imprisonment

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court says Michael Cohen can’t hold ex-president Donald Trump, his former boss, liable for allegedly jailing him in retaliation for writing a tell-all memoir. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected Cohen’s attempt to revive a lawsuit that a lower-court judge had tossed out. The appeals court said Cohen got relief by getting a judge to order his release from imprisonment to home confinement several weeks after he was abruptly put behind bars in 2020 when the government claimed he violated severe restrictions on his public communications. Cohen says he’ll appeal to the Supreme Court. A Trump lawyer praised the ruling.

