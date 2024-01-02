$842 million Powerball ticket sold in Michigan, 1st time the game has been won on New Year’s Day

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — A lottery player in Michigan has won the $842.4 million Powerball jackpot on the first day of 2024, the first time it has been won on New Year’s Day since the game’s start in 1992. The winning numbers drawn were: 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and red Powerball: 1. No one had won the Powerball jackpot since mid-October, enabling the prize to grow to the 10th-largest in U.S. history. The $842.4 million payout is for a sole winner who opts for an annuity doled out over 30 years but people usually prefer a lump sum option. For Monday’s jackpot this is an estimated $425.2 million.

