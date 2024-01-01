What to stream this week: ‘Society of the Snow,’ ‘Night Court,’ ‘Good Grief’

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include Dan Levy’s directorial debut, the return of NBC’s rebooted “Night Court” for its second season and new game shows on Fox. The new year is a slow start for fresh music and video game options, so most notable new content is watchable. Director J.A. Bayona revisits the Uruguayan Air Force Flight that crashed in the Andes mountains in 1972 in “Society of the Snow” on Netflix. “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy makes his directorial debut in “Good Grief” on Netflix, in which he plays a widower who has recently lost his husband and takes his friends to Paris for some soul-searching.

