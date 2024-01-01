UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central welcomes first baby of 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - At 12:49 a.m., UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central delivered the first baby of 2024.

August (Auggie) Theodore Coleman was born to Chelsea and Michael Coleman of Colorado Springs.

Auggie weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces. He joins a big brother, 2-year-old Jack.

Auggie was scheduled to come Jan. 14, but came two weeks early.

The Colemans said they look forward to raising their children in Colorado adding that they moved to Colorado so their children could grow up with "fresh air and mountains in their back yard."

In 2023, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North in Colorado Springs combined delivered more than 4,900 babies.