Train derails and catches fire near San Francisco, causing minor injuries and service disruptions

ORINDA, Calif. (AP) — Officials say several people suffered minor injuries and service was disrupted when a train derailed and caught fire on New Year’s Day in the San Francisco Bay Area. A spokesperson for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system, known as BART, says the commuter train had just left Orinda around 9 a.m. Monday when the front two cars derailed just northeast of Oakland. All passengers were evacuated and fire crews quickly extinguished flames in two cars. Officials didn’t immediately say how many people were on the train when it derailed. Service has been discontinued and officials say the Orinda Station will likely be closed for the rest of the day.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.