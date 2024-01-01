Sismo en Japón en vivo: noticias, réplicas, alerta de tsunami y más
Sofía Barruti
🔄 Para ver las actualizaciones más recientes haz clic aquí
TV screens in Osaka show news of a large earthquake hitting a wide area on the Sea of Japan coast in central Japan and subsequent tsunami warnings in the affected regions on Jan. 1, 2024. (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)
Se ve una casa derrumbada tras un sismo en Wajima, Japón, el 1 de enero. Kyodo/Reuters
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.