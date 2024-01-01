Nearly half of police force resigns in one day



By Nick Bohr

BIG BEND, Wisconsin (WISN) — The yard signs and blue ribbons of support are still displayed in Big Bend, sprouting three months ago when the Village Board decided to disband the police department. After public pressure, they reversed themselves, but the damage was done.

Five police officers abruptly resigned Thursday. One of them, Officer James Soneberg, spoke out at a Dec. 7 board meeting while in full uniform, leaving no doubt about how he felt.

“You are so full of it!” he said, shouting. “I am tired of the harassment of this Village Board. And all the crap I’ve been dealing with throughout the years.”

The head of the Fire and Police Commission resigned days later.

“I resigned because of the Village Board,” Mark Andersen said Friday.

He is the largest employer in Big Bend, and was the lone non-resident on the Fire and Police Commission.

He said the sudden death of Big Bend Police Chief Don Gaglione in October could’ve helped unify community leadership. But he said it only fractured further.

“I feel bad for the residents of Big Bend. There is a clear division here in the village,” Andersen said.

He said the Village president’s plan to dissolve the Fire and Police Commission this month was the last straw for him and the five officers quitting.

“There very well could be a lack of service here,” Anderson said. “I know the Waukesha County Sheriff will fill in, so there will be coverage, but there will not be quick response because there’s just no possible way for that to happen. And I feel bad about that because the people are leaving because of the Village Board.”

Resigning officer Nate Schweitzer told WISN 12 News the department had three full-time and nine part-time officers at the beginning of September. With the loss of the chief and the five resignations, they’re down to one full-time and five part-timers, but Schweitzer says other resignations are expected.

WISN 12 News contacted Big Bend Village President Jeff Goodman for comment Friday morning; however, he didn’t respond.

