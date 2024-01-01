Man advocates safe driving through artwork

By Alexandra Blake

Click here for updates on this story

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — This New Year’s Eve is the first since Tulsa artist, William “Trey Livingston’s release from incarceration.

“I was incarcerated in the state of Oklahoma for almost 13 years for a fatality that I caused through my poor decision-making and negligence,” recounted Livingston.

While behind bars for DUI and manslaughter charges, Livingston began creating artwork with a message behind it. He screenprints band posters by hand, each coming with a note about his background. While serving time, friends and family handed them out to concert-goers.

“They all come with a sheet of paper in the back that has my story,” said Livingston. “The consequences of that, and asking people, ‘please don’t drink and drive when you leave here tonight.'”

Since his release, Livingston said it’s an honor to be able to hand the posters out himself.

“Now that I’ve started doing it myself, it’s more personal. It can be very emotional, but I also get to be there to have those conversations,” said Livingston. “When people read the back of that, they get a hold of me and say, ‘Wow, it really meant a lot to me.”

For New Year’s Eve and beyond, Livingston wants people to think twice before drinking and getting behind the wheel.

“Please take that moment to think about what this could mean to not only yourself, but to other people,” said Livingston. He urges people to order rideshare if they’ve been drinking. “It’s a few more dollars. It’s a few more minutes, but it could absolutely change you and someone else’s lives forever.”

Lieutenant Chris Arnall with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol also urges anyone who drinks to have a plan.

“Planning may cost a little time and convenience, but drinking and driving, it costs lives. Impaired driving isn’t just illegal, it’s deadly.”

For more information on William “Trey” Livingston’s art, visit: wblivingstonart.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.