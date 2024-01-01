Klee Benally, Navajo advocate for Indigenous people and environmental causes, dies in Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Klee Benally, a Navajo man who advocated on behalf of Indigenous people and environmental causes, has died. His sister, Jeneda Benally, said her brother died Saturday at a Phoenix hospital at age 48. His cause of death was not disclosed. Klee Benally was among the most vocal opponents of a Flagstaff ski resort that more than a dozen tribes consider to be on sacred land. He protested police violence and racial profiling, and advocated for the cleanup of abandoned mines where uranium ore was extracted from the Navajo Nation. Benally was also a guitarist in the Native American punk rock band Blackfire.