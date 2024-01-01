UPDATE: Missing teen found safe

UPDATE (Monday, Jan. 1): According to a post by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Dalyn has been found safe.

Original story:

El Paso County, Colo. (KRDO) - Deputies in El Paso County are asking for the communities help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

They say Dalyn was last seen walking away from his home on Piute Road at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Officers believe he is in a 5 to 10 mile radius of Piute Road, just north of Rock Creek Park.

Dalyn was last seen wearing a black hoodie, shorts, and shoes. Officers emphasize that he was not dressed for the cold weather.

They describe him as 5'6" and 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

If you see Dalyn or know where he might be, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's office at (719) 390-5555.