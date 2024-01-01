Early morning shooting kills woman and wounds 4 others in Los Angeles County

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — Police in California say a woman was killed and four people were wounded in a Los Angeles County shooting shortly after the arrival of the new year. KABC-TV reports the Hawthorne Police Department responded to a shooting report around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Hawthorne police say a male victim who suffered gunshot wounds was transported to a hospital from the scene near a shopping mall. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says four other victims arrived at area hospitals by other means. KABC reports an adult female victim was later pronounced dead, one of the others was listed in critical condition and three were listed as stable. There were no immediate arrests in the shooting, which was being investigated by the sheriff’s department.

