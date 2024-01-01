Driver dead after colliding into a tree in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) responded to a single car versus tree crash near the intersection of Research Boulevard and Criterion Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, CSPD said they spoke with witnesses who said the car "was eastbound on Research Boulevard and failed to negotiate the curve striking a tree."

According to CSPD, witnesses on scene tried to save the driver before medical crews arrived, but the driver was declared dead on scene.

CSPD said the Major Crash Team is leading the investigation.