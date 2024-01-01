Skip to Content
News

Driver dead after colliding into a tree in northeast Colorado Springs

MGN
By
Published 6:14 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) responded to a single car versus tree crash near the intersection of Research Boulevard and Criterion Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, CSPD said they spoke with witnesses who said the car "was eastbound on Research Boulevard and failed to negotiate the curve striking a tree."

According to CSPD, witnesses on scene tried to save the driver before medical crews arrived, but the driver was declared dead on scene.

CSPD said the Major Crash Team is leading the investigation.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content