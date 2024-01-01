A fire at a bar in Austria kills 1 and severely injures 21 New Year’s party revelers

BERLIN (AP) — One person has died and 21 people have been severely injured in a fire that broke out at a bar in the southeastern Austrian city of Graz. Police said that the fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning as people were celebrating the New Year. One person, who has not yet been identified, suffered fatal injuries. Styrian state police said in a statement that at least a further three people are in critical condition at a hospital’s intensive care unit. The cause of the fire, which broke out at the entrance to the city center bar, was not immediately known but investigators were looking into a technical defect.

