A crash on a New York City parkway leaves 5 dead

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City say five people died when the car they were in crashed on a parkway in Queens. The New York Police Department says the Mazda was heading north on the Cross Island Parkway when it collided with another vehicle just before 6 a.m. Monday. Photos from the scene show the car overturned on the roadway. The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized in stable condition. Police did not immediately identify the five people who were killed. An investigation into the crash was continuing.

