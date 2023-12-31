Wolverines, Spartans help US rout Slovakia 10-2 in world junior hockey group finale

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Michigan forward Rutger McGroarty had a hat trick, Michigan State’s Trey Augustine made 38 saves and the United States beat Slovakia 10-2 on Sunday in the world junior hockey championship to complete Group B play undefeated. Michigan’s Gavin Brindley and Michigan State’s Isaac Howard each scored twice and Denver’s Zeev Buium and Boston College teammates Ryan Leonard and Cutter Gauthier added goals. The Americans will face Latvia on Tuesday in the quarterfinals. Latvia was fourth in Group A. In the other group B finale, Czechia beat Switzerland 4-2. In Group A, Finland beat Sweden 5-4 in a shootout and Canada topped Germany 6-3. Sweden won the group. The other quarterfinal pairings are: Sweden-Switzerland, Canada-Czechia and Slovakia-Finland.

