Venice to limit tourist groups and ban loudspeakers

Rome (CNN) — Venice has announced it will limit tourist walking groups to 25 people and ban the use of loudspeakers in its latest effort to combat mass tourism.

Groups will also be prohibited from stopping in narrow streets, on bridges or in passageways.

The new regulations, which further restrict tourist activities in the overcrowded city, will come into effect in the historic center as well as the islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello in June 2024, a statement on the city of Venice’s website said.

“Groups cannot exceed 25 people, i.e. half the passengers on a tourist coach. The use of loudspeakers that may cause confusion and disturbance will also be prohibited,” the statement says.

The resolution will have to go before the City Council before being implemented.

Security councillor Elisabetta Pesce described the development as “an important measure aimed at improving the management of groups” as well as “promoting sustainable tourism and guaranteeing the protection and safety of the city.”

Venice museums already limit groups to 25 people.

Simone Venturini, the city’s tourism councillor, said the move is part of a broader framework of interventions aimed at improving tourism management in Venice, striking a better balance between the needs of the residents and those of the visitors.

The new rules will come into effect two months after the introduction of a trial visitors fee of €5 ($5.40) for day trippers to the city.

It also comes after the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recommended in July that Venice be added to its heritage danger list.

UNESCO called on the Italian government to “ensure the utmost dedication” to address “long-standing problems” in the city.

The popular tourist destination has been grappling for years with too many visitors and the effects of climate change.

