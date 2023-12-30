Sherrod scores a career-high 34 points to lead No. 8 Colorado past No. 12 Utah 76-65

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jaylyn Sherrod had a career-high 34 points, Aaronette Vonleh scored 18 and No. 8 Colorado rode a strong finish to a 76-65 win over No. 12 Utah in the Pac-12 opener for both teams. Sara-Rose Smith added 11 points and 12 rebounds on Saturdayfor Colorado, which has won five straight since its lone loss of the season to NC State on Nov. 25. Alissa Pili scored 27 points to lead Utah. No other player scored in double figures for the Utes, who were held to a season low in points. All three of the Utes’ losses this season have come against ranked teams.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.