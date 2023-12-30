Interstate-25 back open in both directions after multi-hour closure due to traffic accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: Interstate-25 is back open in both directions after a fatal traffic accident closed the highway for multiple hours.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE:

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says Interstate-25 northbound is shut down at the at the Woodmen Rd. exit. Traffic northbound is being routed off the highway.

Colorado Springs police confirm to KRDO that one of the accidents is a fatal crash involving a motorcycle. Southbound traffic at the North Academy Blvd. was shut down for multiple hours Saturday afternoon, but has since re-opened. Slower speeds are recommended throughout the arwa.

Colorado Springs Police's Major Crash Team is on scene investigating the accident. It is unknown when the interstate will re-open. CSP says alternate routes are in place on side streets in the area.

KRDO's traffic tracker map also shows heavy slowing on northbound I-25 from the Garden of the God's exit to the North Academy Blvd exit.

Northbound traffic is being routed off of the Wooden Rd. exit. Drivers are encouraged to use the side streets northbound to re-enter the highway after the North Academy Blvd. exit.