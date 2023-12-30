Girard is set to return for the Avalanche after getting care from the player assistance program

DENVER (AP) — Samuel Girard says he’ll play for the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. Girard is returning to game action five weeks after he entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. The league and Players’ Association said just before Christmas that Girard had entered the follow-up care phase of the joint program and was cleared to resume practicing. Girard last month cited anxiety and depression leading to alcohol abuse as the reason for entering the player assistance program. The 25-year-old defenseman previously was away from the team for personal reasons.

