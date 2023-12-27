Two winning Powerball tickets sold in Colorado, one winner in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Colorado has two new millionaires after the Christmas Day Powerball drawing.

The Colorado Lottery says that Greg S. of Colorado Springs won $2,000,000 on his Powerball ticket! Greg is a native of Colorado but didn’t want to share any more details about himself or his plans for his new fortune just yet.

According to the Colorado Lottery, Greg used Quick Pick to choose his winning numbers and matched all five. He only missed the big jackpot by one number, the Powerball. The Colorado Lottery says that the winning amount for matching five numbers is usually $1 million but Greg doubled his winnings and made an extra $1 million by adding Power Play.

Greg purchased his winning ticket at Circle K at 5553 Austin Bluffs Parkway in Colorado Springs.

Greg’s not the only new millionaire in Colorado, another $2 million winning ticket was sold in Grand Junction on the Christmas Day drawing. That ticket was sold at Safeway at 2512 S. Broadway in Grand Junction. The winner has yet to claim, so everyone in Grand Junction better check their tickets!