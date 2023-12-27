Texas highway chase ends with police ripping apart truck’s cab and pulling the driver out

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (AP) — Texas police ripped apart the cab of a tractor trailer and pulled the truck’s driver out after pursuing him in a slow highway chase that shut down the road for hours. The dramatic confrontation Wednesday on a stretch of highway east of Houston came hours after sheriff’s deputies began trying to pull the truck over. It could be seen on television news footage crawling along the interstate pursued by police. The driver’s arrest has left questions about what prompted his behavior and the heavy police response. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the driver ignored police commands to exit and continued to rev the engine after the truck was disabled.

