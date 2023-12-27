Teenager Najiah Knight wants to be the first woman at bull riding’s top level. It’s an uphill dream

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Najiah Knight is a 17-year-old bull rider with a big dream. She wants to be the first woman to compete at the top level of the Professional Bull Riders tour. She’s garnered attention in bull riding circles for years. She’s eligible for the top tour at 18, but the competition is fierce and the sport dangerous. Najiah insists her dream is achievable. She was the only woman to qualify in her age group for the Junior World Finals this month. She fell off in her two attempts but chalks it up as the latest step in her journey. Fellow riders and league officials say she has the passion needed but an uphill climb ahead. Her family says she’s fearless and has always wanted to be the first woman at the top.

