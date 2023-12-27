Pueblo police arrest man accused of stabbing mother on Christmas

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On December 25, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says that officers responded to a report of a family disturbance with weapons in the 2000 block of Elmwood.

PPD says that the reporting party stated her son assaulted her but she was able to leave her residence. Officers were able to contact her at a family member’s house. The woman had multiple lacerations on her face and arms and was covered in blood.

The woman told PPD that she had been sitting in her recliner when her son kicked her and started to stab her with a kitchen knife.

Officers responded to the home where they saw the scene aligned with the woman’s narrative, however, the suspect was not home or located.

PPD says that they arrested 47-year-old Phillip Williams in connection to this incident.

They say that they arrested Williams while responding to an alleged burglary at the Pueblo Country Club and that he is facing charges of first-degree assault, false imprisonment, and elder abuse in relation to the alleged stabbing.