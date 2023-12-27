Man armed with rifle opens fire at Monongahela bar

By JESSICA GUAY

MONONGAHELA, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A man is accused of firing a rifle into a Monongahela bar over the weekend, and state police say they shot him as he was trying to run away from the scene of the shooting.

Troopers say Jonathan Toth was at the Main Street Tavern in Monongahela with his wife around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, there was an argument between Toth, his wife, and other bar customers.

Toth allegedly made threats to the patrons before leaving with his wife.

State police say he returned to the bar alone with a .22-caliber rifle, fired one round into the window of a Dodge Ram, and fired four rounds into the bar through a back door.

Troopers say the bullets traveled through the door and damaged walls inside the bar. Eight people were inside. The truck that was damaged belongs to the owner of the bar.

He told KDKA-TV what he remembered and said he had never seen Toth in his bar.

“There was a guy that came in, and he got into a fight with a couple of guys over a pool match. He got mad, he left,” owner David Ekves said.

“He came back, and he had a rifle with him and shot,” Ekves said. “Never saw him before in my life.”

When trying to leave the scene, Monongahela police ordered Toth to stop, which officers say he ignored. State police say an officer shot him in the side before he drove away.

Toth was taken to a local hospital.

He’s facing nearly 30 charges, including seven counts of attempted homicide.

