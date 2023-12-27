Jacques Delors, architect of the modern EU and ‘Mr. Europe,’ dies aged 98

BRUSSELS (AP) — Jacques Delors, who transformed Europe in his momentous decade as chief executive of the European Union’s executive branch, has died in Paris. He was 98. The Delors Institute think tank confirmed his death to The Associated Press. Under his tenure from 1985 to 1995, member countries agreed to tear down barriers that prevented the free movement of capital, goods, services and people. Delors was also key in drawing up the blueprint for economic and monetary union, which led to the creation of the European Central Bank and the euro currency, now official tender for 20 of the 27 EU nations.

