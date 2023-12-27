Inmate death at El Paso County Jail under investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On December 26, 2023, at approximately 7:42 a.m., a 44-year-old adult male was found unresponsive and not breathing in his assigned single occupancy cell, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO).

EPSO says that lifesaving measures were immediately initiated by deputies and medical staff until responders from the Colorado Springs Fire Department took over at 7:48 a.m., and then at 07:54 a.m., American Medical Response (AMR) assumed medical care.

According to EPSO, despite these measures, the incarcerated citizen passed away.

EPSO says that in January of 2023, Sheriff Roybal announced the merger of the Detentions Investigations Team into the Investigations Division - Criminal Intelligence Unit, allowing for a more streamlined investigative process regarding incidents in the jail.

At this time, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect any criminal activity or foul play took place; however, a full investigation into the incident is underway. The cause of death will be released upon the conclusion of the autopsy by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.