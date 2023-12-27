Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police Department: Victim in Fillmore hit-and-run dies from injuries

The victim identified by police as Devin Davidson
The victim identified by police as Devin Davidson
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs smoke shop employee has died due to injuries he sustained while confronting a theft suspect, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSDP says that on Dec. 23, 33-year-old Devin Davidson succumbed to his injuries suffered on December 17, 2023, after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Blown Smoke Shop on W. Fillmore Street.

CSPD arrested 29-year-old Scotty Ranzel Johnson on Dec. 22.

This is the 32nd homicide in 2023. At this time last year, CSPD investigated 54 homicides.

