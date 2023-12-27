Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to fuel spill on I25 near Tejon exit

Published 10:43 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a fuel spill from a truck on I-25 southbound near the Tejon exit.

CSFD says that one southbound lane is currently blocked. Drivers should expect slower traffic speeds and be cautious of first responders working in the area.

CSFD says that Engine 3, Hazmat, and Battalion 1 are on the scene.

KRDO13 has a crew on the way.

