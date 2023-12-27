City of Manitou Springs launches E-Bike voucher program to energize sustainable living

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Manitou Springs is introducing an E-Bike Voucher Program to encourage residents to adopt electric bicycles.

The city says that the program is offering 100 vouchers in total, with 70 of the vouchers earmarked for low-income residents.

$700 vouchers for 70 low-income residents

$500 vouchers for 30 moderate-income residents.

This not only supports those on tight budgets but ensures that sustainable living is accessible to all.

The City of Manitou Springs is striving for sustainability and says the program aims to reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion. By choosing e-bikes, residents contribute to a healthier, cleaner community, making every ride an act of environmental stewardship.

Joan Stang, Pedestrian and Cycle Manitou Springs (PaC-MAN) volunteer, who was instrumental in assisting the City to launch the voucher program, commented on the accomplishment and said “More walkable and bikeable cities enhance a community’s quality of life, stimulate the local economy, and help the environment; which means fewer car trips.” She continued “What excites me most about this program is that Manitou has an opportunity to help families in need. An E-Bike could mean the difference between helping someone with mobility challenges, holding a job, or not needing a second car to shuttle kids to school or run errands. I’m excited to see the positive impacts this initiative will have in our community and applaud city council for getting this over the finish line!”

Residents eager to be part of this exciting initiative can find the link to apply for the voucher program by clicking here. The program goes live on January 3 at 8 a.m. Qualifying applications will be accepted on a first come first served basis, so the City is encouraging you to get the proper documents together and view the application beforehand, that way you can get in line as quickly as possible.