Broncos bench QB Russell Wilson and will turn to Jarrett Stidham, AP source says

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are benching quarterback Russell Wilson for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Wilson will serve as a backup to Jarrett Stidham. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly addressed the situation. Coach Sean Payton was scheduled to meet with reporters later on Wednesday after practice. The Broncos could move on from Wilson in the offseason. If he’s on the roster March 17 his 2025 salary of $37 million is guaranteed. Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract last year that kicks in next season.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.