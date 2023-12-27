Attorney of former shooting victim at Citadel Mall calls for more security

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs police are looking for a shooter accused of killing one and injuring three others at a Colorado Springs mall.

Colorado Springs police say that the multiple people they detained on Sunday after the incident are not connected to the Christmas Eve shooting at the Citadel Mall. Police released those people and are working to find the suspect, responsible for the shooting.

An attorney representing a former Citadel Mall shooting victim is outraged to see yet another shooting investigation here.

"I don't know how many more times this needs to happen before they start doing something about it," said Nathan Hofman who represents the Anderson family.

Their teenage daughter Makayla was left paralyzed after a shooting outside the Citadel Mall in May of 2022.

Hofman is suing over Makayla's injuries and quote 'woefully inadequate security' at the Citadel Mall.

Now, after the shooting on Christmas Eve, he is demanding again that mall management take safety more seriously.

"There have been numerous not only shootings but assaults, fights, robberies, burglaries. The crime at the Citadel Mall is a rampant issue and it's an issue that is not being addressed."

KRDO13 spoke over the phone with a Colorado Springs police officer who works off-duty security shifts at the Dilliards, they say they were not there the night of the shooting, but said there are regular security guards within the mall.

However, Hofman believes more needs to be done. He's hopeful his ongoing lawsuit against the Citadel Mall owners will result in major security changes.

"Until the Citadel Mall ownership and management start making changes. This will not be the last time this happens," Hofman said.

We've reached out by phone and email to Namdar Realty, who owns the mall, for comment about considering an increase in security or safety measures, but they have not yet responded.

Colorado Springs police say the two men who are still in the hospital are now in stable and improving condition.