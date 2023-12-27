Argument over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills his older sister, deputies say

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother while trying to defuse an argument over Christmas gifts he was having with their 15-year-old brother. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says the 15-year-old brother then shot and injured his 14-year-old brother for shooting their 23-year-old sister on Sunday in Largo, Florida. Authorities say the 14-year-old shot his sister after she told the younger brother to stop arguing since it was Christmas Eve. The 14-year-old was charged with first-degree murder and child abuse. His 15-year-old brother was charged with attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.