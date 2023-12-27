A lifestyle and enduring relationship with horses lends to the popularity of rodeo in Indian Country

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Born out of necessity and in mastering skills that came as horses transformed hunting, travel and warfare, rodeo has remained popular in Native American communities. Grandstands often play host to mini family reunions while Native cowboys and cowgirls show off their skills roping, riding and wrestling livestock. It’s a lifestyle that’s connected to nature and community — values that Oglala Lakota citizen Jessica White Plume says run deep in tribal culture. With each competition, Native Americans make it decidedly theirs. Ornate regalia, blessings bestowed by tribal elders and tribes’ versions of flag songs are as much staples as big buckles and cowboy hats.

