UN appoints a former Dutch deputy premier and Mideast expert as its Gaza humanitarian coordinator

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Netherlands’ former deputy prime minister and Mideast expert has been appointed the U.N. coordinator for humanitarian aid to Gaza, where there are more than 2 million desperate civilians in need of food, water and medicine. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Sigrid Kaag on Tuesday. It follows the Security Council’s adoption of a resolution last week requesting he name a senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza. Guterres said she “will facilitate, coordinate, monitor, and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza,” and establish a U.N. mechanism to accelerate aid deliveries. Guterres said Kaag, a fluent Arabic speaker, “brings a wealth of experience” to her new post.

