Tree-cycle event benefits Colorado Springs Youth Sports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -As those Christmas decorations start to come down you might be wondering what to do with those trees.

What if there is a way you can reduce waste and support our community’s youth all in one?

El Paso County is hosting a tree-cycle event starting this week and there will be six locations where you can drop off your tree.

From 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on December 30 and 31, you can visit any one of the following locations:

Falcon Trailhead at Woodmen Rd. & McLaughlin Rd.

Baptist Rd. Trailhead at Baptist Rd. & Old Denver Hwy

Cottonwood Creek Park at Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Dr.

UC Health Park at Barnes Rd. & Tutt Blvd.

Rock Ledge Ranch at Gateway Rd. & 30th St.

Memorial Park at Pikes Peak Ave. & Union Blvd.

All decorations, stands, and spikes must be removed before drop-off and tree debris will not be accepted. There is also a suggested donation of 5 dollars per tree.

If you can’t make it to those times, Rocky Top Resources will be accepting discarded trees all throughout the week and on Saturdays as well. That will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays between now and December 30 at 1755 E Las Vegas St.