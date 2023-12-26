Top matchups in Pac-12 highlight the week ahead in women’s basketball
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
After a relatively quiet December between exams and the holidays, it’s time for women’s basketball to start heating up with the beginning of conference play. The Pac-12 has been dominant in non-conference play and boasts five of the top 12 teams in the country led by No. 2 UCLA and sixth-ranked USC. The two Los Angeles schools are both in the top 10 this season for the first time since 1981. They’ll meet on Saturday.