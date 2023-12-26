The best new TV shows of 2023, from ‘The Last of Us’ to ‘Beef’

Analysis by Brian Lowry, CNN

(CNN) — HBO had the best show of the year in “Succession,” and probably the worst in the Sam Levinson-The Weeknd collaboration “The Idol,” which proved just how boring (supposedly steamy) sex and nudity can be.

In between, there was a whole lot of good TV and even more mediocre stuff, complicated by writers and actors strikes that forced networks and streaming services to juggle schedules to ensure that the programming spigot didn’t run dry.

Among new shows, including both continuing and limited series, there was an eclectic roster of highlights, as well as some programs that were well worth watching – Amazon’s “Swarm,” and Netflix’s “The Night Agent” and the late-arriving “Gyeongseong Creature,” to name a few – that didn’t quite make the cut.

The year also proved frontloaded, with several of the best new offerings arriving during the first half of 2023. Here is that list in alphabetical order, as well as an honorable mention for an unusually rewarding year for basketball-related documentaries:

‘A Small Light’ (National Geographic/ Disney+): A heartbreaking limited series about Miep Gies (wonderfully played by Bel Powley), an ordinary young woman who found extraordinary reservoirs of courage to shield Anne Frank and her family from the Nazis. With a strong cast that included Liev Schreiber as Otto Frank, the series managed to take a story you thought you knew and make it seem fresh and urgent.

‘Ahsoka’ (Disney+): Although the series got off to a slow start and suffered from some clunky writing in the early going, the live-action version of the animated character played by Rosario Dawson not only tied into “Star Wars” history but seemed to point the way toward quadrants of the galaxy the franchise can and should explore in the years ahead. To those who would like to see “Star Wars” get back onto the big screen, “Ahsoka” served as what could become a significant bridge – a new hope, if you will.

‘Beef’ (Netflix): What begins as a road-rage incident becomes one of the year’s most twisty shows, with terrific performances by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as two people whose excesses and anger draw them and those around them deeper and deeper into the abyss.

‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ (Amazon’s Prime Video): Owing an obvious debt to Fleetwood Mac, this Amazon series about a ‘70s band that flourished and then broke apart captured the mood and music of the period, with Riley Keough and Sam Claflin as the lead singers who are simultaneously at odds and drawn to each other.

‘Gen V’ (Amazon’s Prime Video): This series about college-age superheroes aspiring to join the Seven overcame skepticism about another spinoff to “The Boys” universe, deftly drawing upon the flagship show while concocting its own mystery, and enough gross-out moments to measure up (or down) to its predecessor.

‘Hijack’ (Apple TV+): A spare and taut “24”-like thriller, anchored by Idris Elba as the right guy in the wrong place, or vice versa, as a negotiator on a flight that’s hijacked between Dubai and London.

‘The Last of Us’ (HBO): The new show of the year in terms of commercial appeal and buzz by a country mile, this HBO series overcame the customary curse of videogame adaptations – and the challenge of doing yet another apocalyptic thriller – with Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and assorted guest stars all shining in this story of the potential savior of a stricken world and her gruff protector.

‘Shrinking’ (Apple TV+): A strong ensemble cast elevated this Apple series about a grieving psychologist (Jason Segel) and those around him, with Harrison Ford getting to show off his comedy chops in a show that was, foremost, genuinely funny.

Honorable mention: Basketball documentaries: For whatever reason, 2023 produced a series of standout documentaries devoted to NBA legends, which worked individually but when viewed in concert nicely complemented each other.

“Stephen Curry Underrated” (Apple) featured a current player, one who has fundamentally changed the game with his long-range shooting, while the other three were devoted to the big men who once dominated basketball: “Bill Russell: Legend” (Netflix), “Goliath” (Showtime), a three-part docuseries devoted to Wilt Chamberlain, who battled Russell and had a complicated relationship with him; and “The Luckiest Guy in the World,” ESPN’s four-part dive into the life of Bill Walton, who had his career shortened by injuries, overcame his stammer and became the basketball analyst who, love or hate him, seems to talk about everything except the game he’s calling.

Chamberlain famously said, “No one roots for Goliath” (hence the title), but for sports fans, it’s easy to root for more productions like these.

