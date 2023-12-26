Treacherous travel underway as blizzard conditions and ice blast parts of central US

By Nouran Salahieh and Mary Gilbert, CNN

(CNN) — A blizzard-fueling winter storm is sweeping across the Plains and upper Midwest with heavy snow, freezing rain and strong winds, making for dangerous travel during the busy holiday week.

The storm will generate frequent wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph with isolated gusts up to 75 mph Tuesday, which could topple trees and power lines, and bring blizzard conditions that make travel “difficult to near impossible,” the National Weather Service said.

Parts of Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas, Colorado and Wyoming are under blizzard warnings Tuesday. Blizzards occur when blowing snow and sustained strong winds combine for at least three hours and reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less.

“Widespread travel disruptions are likely across the region,” the weather service warned. Residents were cautioned to avoid travel, but if they must be on the road, to bring survival kits and stay in their vehicles in case they get stranded.

An additional six inches or more of snow are possible for portions of South Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming on Tuesday. Two-day snowfall totals from Monday through Tuesday could exceed a foot in spots.

For some areas, the main winter weather threat will shift from snow to ice on Tuesday.

A mix of sleet and freezing rain could cause scattered power outages and make for dangerously icy roads and sidewalks in parts of the northern Plains and upper Midwest on Tuesday. Portions of the Dakotas and Minnesota are under ice storm warnings through Tuesday evening.

The storm will begin to wind down Tuesday night across the central US and lose most of its potency early Wednesday. A few snow showers or a mix of rain and wet snow may linger for the Plains, but widespread, disruptive weather will come to an end midweek.

Accidents and road closures began on Christmas Day

Treacherous conditions began on Monday for portions of the central US as the storm dumped a dangerous mix of snow, ice and strong winds.

Cars collided and slid off roads Monday in Nebraska, where tractor-trailers jackknifed and got stuck on eastbound Interstate 80 near York in the morning and early afternoon, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

Farther north, heavy snowfall slammed the Dakotas. In South Dakota, I-90 was closed in both directions Monday night on a more than 200-mile stretch between Mitchell and Wall, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said.

Eastbound lanes between Wall and Rapid City – about 50 miles – were also closed, the department said. The westbound lanes were expected to remain open Tuesday “unless weather and road conditions change.”

“Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid Interstate closures. Significantly reduced visibilities and blizzard-like conditions will make travel very dangerous during this storm system,” the department said.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said it responded to several crashes in Watertown as ice and snow blanketed roadways.

“Please slow down, don’t use your cruise control, and always wear your seatbelt. Snow plows are out, please give them room to work,” the South Dakota Highway Patrol urged residents.

