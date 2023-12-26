Maine storm has delayed a key vote on California-style limits for gas vehicles

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The rollout of potential new electric vehicle goals in Maine has been pushed back by a year. That’s because a recent storm delayed a vote by environmental regulators. The Board of Environmental Protection postponed its vote last week and won’t meet again before year’s end. That delay means the proposed rules must be amended to go into effect for vehicles in the 2028 model year instead of the 2027 model year. The potential rules will also be reopened for public comment. The original plan would eventually require 82% of new vehicles sold to be considered zero emissions by the 2032 model year.

