Ice storms and blizzards pummel the central US a day after Christmas

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A winter storm is pummeling much of the central United States a day after Christmas. An ice storm in North Dakota is sealing windows shut, while blizzard conditions in Denver have led to over 500 delays and 23 cancellations on Tuesday. Forecasters at the Weather Prediction Center said heavy snow conditions in the Plains should be slowly alleviating.” Whiteout conditions persisted for a good portion of the day. Blizzard warnings were in effect in South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado and Wyoming. Ice storm warnings remained in place in South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.